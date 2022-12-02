Gold And Silver Prices Are Coming Alive Now For Bull Move As US Dollar Falls And Crypto Slowly Dies – Mike Swanson

The past few weeks has seen the total destruction of the credibility of the crypto market and all of the gurus who have been making failed predictions about it over the years. They said it would go up when the stock market fell and this year when the Nasdaq fell 30% the Bitcoin crashed. Now millions of people can’t even get their “crypto” out of their accounts, with exchanges like FTX preventing withdrawals. At the same time gold and silver have been coming alive as the US dollar index has broken down. This rally that began for precious metals looks like it has legs.

To get my free stock trading updates join my free email list by going here.

-Mike