A Reminder On Christmas Tree Safety In Rockingham County, North Carolina

The Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding people of Christmas Tree Safety as we enter into the winter holidays.

Christmas Tree Safety: 

Placing your tree:
>Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, 
radiators, candles, heat vents or lights.

>Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.

Lighting your tree:
>Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.

>Never use lit candles to decorate the tree.

>Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.

After Christmas:
>Get rid of the tree after Christmas or when it is dry. Dried-out trees are a fire danger and
should not be left in the home or garage, or placed outside against the home.

>Check with your local community to find a recycling program.

>Bring outdoor electrical lights inside after the holidays to prevent hazards and make them last longer. 

