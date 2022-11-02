Trump Asks Supreme Court to Halt Release of IRS Records to House Dems – Kenny Stancil

Former President Donald Trump filed an emergency appeal Monday asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the release of his tax returns.

Trump’s request comes after a federal appeals court paved the way last week for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to turn over his tax records to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee.

As CNN reported:

The Trump team wants the Supreme Court to put the release of the tax returns on pause while the justices consider whether to take up a case reviewing the lower court rulings okaying their disclosure. The new filing asks the court to put an administrative hold on the release of the tax returns by Wednesday, as the U.S. D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling allowing for their disclosure goes into effect on Thursday.

Democratic lawmakers praised the lower court for its decision last Thursday to uphold a ruling issued by one of its three-judge panels.

“The law has always been on our side,” House Ways and Means Chair Richard Neal (D-Mass.) said in a statement. “Former President Trump has tried to delay the inevitable, but once again, the court has affirmed the strength of our position. We’ve waited long enough—we must begin our oversight of the IRS’ mandatory presidential audit program as soon as possible.”

