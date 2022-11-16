The Real Future Of Bitcoin Can Be Seen In Metaverse Not FTX Scandal, But Silver Bars Are Superior – Mike Swanson

The Real Future Of Bitcoin Can Be Seen In Metaverse Not FTX...

Billions of dollars worth of crypto currencies have been lost in the FTX exchange scandal. It’s all in the news and is casting doubt on the viability of the crypto currency market. In reality, though, I believe that a better analogy of the future of Bitcoin can be seen in the Metaverse. Both have excited people together, both are virtual dreams, and both have faltered. I talk about how to tell if trades are in danger of sudden collapse in this video and show a real investment I made in silver bars, which are superior to crypto currencies as a store of value.

-Mike