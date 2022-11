Both the stock market and bond funds, such as the TLT ETF, are rallying together. This is good for both, because for a year and a half when bond ETF’s turned down the stock market would soon follow. So, we don’t have too much to worry about for now when it comes to the current stock market rally. At the same time, the US dollar index tipped down in November and the price of gold and silver have begun to trend up.

