Ted Snider: The US Admits Iran Isn’t Building a Nuclear Bomb – Source – Scott Horton Show

Scott Horton brings Ted Snider back on to his show to discuss a major story that nobody but Antiwar.com appears to be covering. The Biden Administration recently declassified its Nuclear Posture Review where it is admitted that Iran is not working towards a nuclear bomb. After a quick discussion about how U.S. nuclear strike policy has evolved since the Cold War, Scott and Snider dig into this bombshell of a story. They reflect back on all the revelations that made it clear the Iran nuclear weapons program was a hoax. Now, this official acknowledgment really drives home how ridiculous all this chest-thumping has been. Scott and Snider finish with a quick discussion about how the U.S. has created and prolonged the nuclear tension with North Korea.