Russia suspends participation in Black Sea grain export deal – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday the country has suspended its participation in a deal to export Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports after it claimed Ukraine had attacked ships in its naval fleet. Responding to Russia’s claims, the United Nations (UN) has said no cargo vessels were in the Black Sea corridor at the time Moscow says the attacks took place and that no such incident was reported. “Coming to the alleged misuse of cargo vessels in the initiative for military purposes… none were in the corridor on the night of the 29th of October, when the reported attacks took place. No vessel reported an incident over the weekend,” said Martin Griffiths, under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator. Twelve ships carrying grain left Ukrainian ports on Monday despite Russia’s decision to suspend participation. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said his administration would do its part to keep grain moving despite what he said was Russia’s “hesitation.”