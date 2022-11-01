Rockingham County Manger Lance Metzler Wins Regional Service & Leadership Award

County Manager Lance Metzler is awarded the Randell Lake Billings Public Service Award by the Piedmont Triad Regional Council.

Wentworth, NC (October 28, 2022) – Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler was honored with the Randell Lake Billings Public Service Award for 2022 at Board of Delegates’ meeting of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council. Metzler was nominated for this award by Vice Chairman to the Board of County Commissioners, Mark Richardson, and was presented this award by the PTRC Board on Wednesday October 19, 2022.



The Piedmont Triad Regional Council is a service-based association of local governments authorized by the state of North Carolina to make regionally driven decisions to better the Piedmont Triad. The association annually recognizes a local government employee that contributes to regionalism through leadership, initiative, decisiveness and empathy. These are the traits the award’s namesake, Randy Billings, showed the Piedmont Triad region for nearly 40 years.



“I was surprised when I realized what was going on,” County Manager Lance Metzler stated. “I am both honored and humbled to receive such an award. The Randall Lake Billings Public Service Award carries a lot of weight and to be a recipient of it, it means a lot.”



The Piedmont Triad Regional Council surprised Metzler at their Board of Delegates meeting and annual awards presentation. Alongside being an avid supporter of the PTRC and serving on many of their subgroups, Lance Metzler has been involved in the Piedmont Triad for the majority of his professional career. He has served on numerous boards and advocates for programs supporting growth across the region.



Lance Metzler has been the Rockingham County Manager for the last 11 years where he oversees an annual budget of $130 million and 660 employees. Before coming to Rockingham, he served as Manager for Montgomery County Government; who is also a member of the PTRC. Metzler has served on many Boards across the state including President of the North Carolina City and County Management Association following many active years in the organization.

