Resurfacing of Westover Drive section underway in Danville, Virginia

Milling and paving is underway on Westover Drive from Riverside Drive to Capri Court. The work, which began on Monday, will require alternating lane closures.

The resurfacing project will be completed in two to three weeks, depending on temperatures and precipitation.

When milling and paving is completed, the street will be restriped, with one lane in both directions and a bike lane on each side. The street no longer will be four lanes.

Adams Construction is the contractor.

Motorists are urged to slow down and be alert to altered traffic patterns, allow more time to reach their destination, or consider an alternate route.

