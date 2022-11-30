Is Russian War in Ukraine “Similar” to 1962 U.S. Blockade of Cuba? – Daniel Ellsberg – Source – TheAnalysis

Home Daily News Headline Is Russian War in Ukraine “Similar” to 1962 U.S. Blockade of Cuba?...

Was the ‘62 U.S. blockade of Cuba justified? Is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine justified by the potential of nuclear weapons on Ukrainian territory? Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says the situations are “similar“. On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis, Daniel Ellsberg joins Paul Jay on theAnalysis.news.

