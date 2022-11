Event: Holiday Bazaar to feature more than 100 vendors in Danville, Virginia

Kick off your holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the annual Holiday Bazaar. The show will feature more than 100 vendor booths displaying baked goods, handmade arts and crafts, flowers, wreaths, and other unique gifts.

Several vendors with late season produce will also be there.

The event is held at the Community Market, which is located at 629 Craghead St. It begins at 8 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m.

Admission is free.

For more information, call (434) 797-8961.

