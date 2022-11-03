DPD To Conduct Monthly Community Engagement Walk In Danville Today

The Danville Police Department will conduct our monthly community engagement walk on November 3, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. DPD will gather in the cul-de-sac of Fox Hollow Drive. The mission of the DPD is to provide quality service to the community through a process of continuous improvement. We will maintain a safe environment for all by protecting life, liberty, and property through partnerships with citizens and businesses. In efforts to strengthen this mission, our Community and Youth Engagement Unit was established. The officers assigned to this unit focus on several areas: crime prevention, community education, youth and community engagement, and blight and nuisance abatement. Our community engagement walks are coordinated by our Community and Youth Engagement Unit.

The focus of our community engagement walks is to build public trust and develop positive relationships between officers and community members. The DPD will go in a particular neighborhood, meet and greet the residents, and let them know we are here to help. We hope to gain information from the neighbors about concerns in their neighborhood, for example, if there is littering in the area, a property nuisance, etc. The DPD will actively listen to citizens issues and be problem solvers within the community.

