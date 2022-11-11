Down the Rabbit Hole on the Russia-Ukraine War #25–Fireships and Retreats – Source – The Krulak Center

#TeamKrulak community, we have a special Marine Corps birthday gift for you – a new episode of “Down the Rabbit Hole on the #Russia–#Ukraine War” with our Russia SME Dr. Yuval Weber. We take a look at two of the biggest developments from the last couple of weeks – Ukraine’s maritime drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet anchored in Sevastopol, and the announcement that the Russian military would withdraw from the Kherson region.
