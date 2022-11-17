Danville Police Department Hosts Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

The Danville Police Department is hosting our annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway on November 21st from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at our new headquarters located at 1 Community Way (2291 Memorial Drive). We ask all those who would like to participate in the giveaway to remain in their cars and follow the directions from staff. Upon arrival, the cars will line up for the food pickup, and we will put the boxes in your car. It will be first come, first serve and we have limited supplies.

Date: November 21, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Location: Danville Police Department Headquarters, 1 Community Way (2291 Memorial Drive), Danville, VA

Directions and parking: The new facility is located off Memorial Drive at the old Dan River Mills corporate offices. Please use 2291 Memorial Drive via your GPS for driving directions. Please follow instructions from the staff for the pickup line.

Event contact: Corporal Sylvia Brooks, 434-797-8898, ext. 4

Media contact: Jennifer Bowles, Public Relations Specialist, 434-251-7331

We look forward to seeing you all there!

