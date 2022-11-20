Crypto Fallout: Singapore Police Warn FTX Victims Desperate To Get Their Money Back Against Phishing Scams, Rescue One Victim From Suicide Attempt During Anti-Scam Operation

Billions have been lost around the world in crypto and the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange and scammers are trying to take advantage of the victims. On Saturday Signapore police “issued a warning about a website claiming to be hosted by the United States Department of Justice that prompts FTX users to log in with their account credentials, local news agency Channel News Asia reported. The website, which was not identified, targets local investors affected by the FTX collapse, claiming that customers “would be able to withdraw their funds after paying legal fees.”

In a four day period potential job scam victims were also contacted by the Singapore police. “During one of the phone engagements, a job scam victim became distressed when he realised that he was cheated of more than $5,000 as he had borrowed the money from his friends to fund his “‘job’. Sensing that something was amiss, police officers proceeded to the victim’s residence to check on him and managed to dissuade him from self-harm,” reports STOMP Straight Times.