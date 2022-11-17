by Debbie Cenziper, ProPublica; Will Fitzgibbon, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists; Eva Herscowitz, Medill Investigative Lab; and Nicole Sadek, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

Series: Shadow Diplomats The Global Threat of Rogue Diplomacy

A first-of-its-kind global investigation by ProPublica and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists identified at least 500 current and former honorary consuls who have been accused of crimes or embroiled in controversy, including those convicted of serious offenses or caught exploiting their status for personal gain. The problem dates back decades, yet few governments have publicly called for reforms to the largely unregulated system of international diplomacy.

Here are snapshots of prominent honorary consuls whose personal, business or diplomatic activities have drawn scrutiny, in some cases from the highest levels of government.