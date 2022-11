Check out this drone footage video posted on Youtube by Nicholas Drone Service. The video shows a short aerial view of the downtown River District in Danville, Virginia. If you watch it, you’ll see the Golden Leaf Bistro, JTI Fountain, and the Historic White Mill upstream on the Dan River.

Since May 2020, Nicholas Drone Service has been providing photography and cinematography for clients in residential, commercial, and industrial real estate; construction; inspections; and more!