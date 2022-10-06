The ‘Paper Ceiling’ That Is Keeping Workers Without Degrees From Jobs – Source – Newsy

About 55% of America’s workforce lacks a bachelor’s degree or higher. Many have experience, training, and skills, but not having a degree blocks them from even being considered for higher-paying jobs. Called the “paper ceiling,” this invisible barrier holds workers without a college degree back. The nonprofit organization Opportunity at Work says as many as 30 million workers are held back by degree requirements.
