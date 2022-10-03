The Coming Caesars Virginia Is Already Impacting Danville – Mike Swanson

The Caesars Virginia casino is already having an invisible impact on Danville, Virginia, by drawing a lot more interest to the area. I live in Danville and I had noticed that on Google maps the casino was listed as “temporarily closed,” even though it has never opened and is not set to open until 2024. Turns out someone submitted it to Google as a real business, with a stock photo. Then it went down. Who knows how many people looked at this listing, because people around the entire country are doing a lot of Google searches for it every single month. Take a look at this snapshot of the Google keyword tool showing how many times people are searching for various Danville related search times.

In the past month, keyword searches were made ten times as many times for the Danville casino as there was for Danville real estate. That’s huge.

Real estate is one of the things people search the most for on the internet.

People looking up the weather outpaces it and people just typing Danville, but for this many to be searching for information about the casino without it having been built yet should give you an idea of the type of interest it is going to bring to the area once it is open.

