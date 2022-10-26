Reidsville 13th Annual Business Expo & Job Fair To Be Held Thursday October 27, 2022 In Rockingham County, NC

The 13th Annual Business Expo & Job Fair will be held in Reidsville from 2 PM to 7PM at the Covington Wesleyan Church. The event is put on by the Reisville Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Tri-State Steel. The church is located at 3218 Vance Street Extension. You can find more info on the Facebook event page for this event here.

The owner of Ferguson Paint & Body Towing & Recovery wrote the following, “Really a job fair just walk in any business that is open and you can get hired there’s not one business in this town that is not hiring I’m hiring and I even pay you $4,000 for me to hire you!!!”

Star News did the following video interview about this event.

