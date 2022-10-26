Kitco News – Medium And Long-Term Outlook For Stocks, Gold, And Real Estate – Chris Vermeulen

We educate individual investors about how to break their dependence on trading habits that no longer work. Our proprietary ETF portfolio only owns assets rising in value to protect and accumulate wealth reliably and consistently – https://thetechnicaltraders.com/investment-solutions/

If you enjoyed this interview, please share it with others, and be sure to join my free newsletter and have more articles like this delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the posting date but may not be accurate in the future.