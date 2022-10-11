Bill Fleckenstein: Bond Market Rebellion = ‘Game Over’ For Central Bank Control – Source – Wealthion

The global economy runs on credit, so when there’s trouble in the credit markets, EVERYTHING hangs in the balance. Bond yields have been rising fast around the world this year. So fast in some cases, that things are starting to break. Just this past week, the UK credit market started melting down — forcing the Bank of England to engineer a desperate rescue by buying 65billion-pounds worth of gilts on the open market. How worried should we be about instability in our credit markets? To find out, we talk with investor and analyst Bill Fleckenstein of Fleckenstein Capital.