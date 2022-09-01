When Will The Stock Market Crash? – Mike Swanson

When is the stock market going to crash? This is a question some people are asking me. We are in a bear market trend on the technical analysis price chart for the Nasdaq and S&P 500 so there is a big reason to be concerned. But the reality is the market rarely crashes off a high like people think. In a bear market the big selling people associate with a crash typically happens near the end of one and I’m doubtful a crash is coming in the next few months.

