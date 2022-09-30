Small Investors Are Buying More Stocks While Institutions Sell To Help Stock Market Insiders Get Out – Mike Swanson

An interesting article in the WSJ this Monday shows that small “buy the dip” investors are buying more stocks this year than they are selling. September 13, 2022 actually was one of the biggest one day’s worth of buying they ever have done, while this Wednesday saw the biggest one day buying for the LQD bond ETF since 2020. It happened on a day on which it finished on a 52-week low, while bonds in England blew up. People are not being deterred from buying more and more. This is helping to keep this as a slow motion bear market, instead of a crashing train wreck so far in bear market 2022.

Every single day I send out a free email news stock trading update before the opening bell.

To get it go here.

-Mike