Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department Is Seeking Information On Large Stolen Propane Tank From The Reidsville Area

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office is seeking information concerning a large stolen propane tank. “The tank is very similar to the one pictured in this post, but has a red stripe on it and was about 80% full of propane when taken. The larceny occurred at 216 Hidden Lake Drive Reidsville, NC around September 12/13, 2022. The tank was removed by a crane and a large truck,” the office wrote on its Facebook page.

“Investigators are seeking the current location of the tank and information on the seller of the tank, as investigators believe the tank was purchased from an individual that was not the owner.”

“Call Detective Brian Disher with any information at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683.”