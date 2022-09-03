Proclamation Terminating a County State of Emergency Over Covid Issued In Rockingham County, North Carolina

Chairman to the Board of County Commissioners, Kevin Berger, ends the County’s COVID-19 Pandemic State of Emergency.

Wentworth, NC – On August 15th, 2022, current Chairman to the Board of County Commissioners Kevin Berger, determined that the threat of the COVID-19 Pandemic no longer exists in Rockingham County. Therefore, Berger terminated the Declaration of the State of Emergency for Rockingham County.



The original Declaration included the areas of:



The total geographic area of Rockingham County inclusive of all areas and township inside the geographic borders of Caswell County to the East, Guilford County to the South, Stokes County to the West and the Virginia State Line to the North.



On the 13th of December in 2020, then Chairman to the Board Mark Richardson saw the need for and proclaimed a Declaration of a State of Emergency for the response to and mitigation of the COVID-19 Pandemic. That Declaration is no longer effective as of the 15th day of August 2022.

