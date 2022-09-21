Pittsylvania County Board Of Supervisors Requests 2023 Special Election, Solicits Applications for Interim Candidates For Bannister District Seat

According to a press release by the county government of Pittsylvania County, last night “the Board of Supervisors voted to request a Special Election on November 7, 2023, to fill the Banister Election District vacancy after the recent retirement of Jessie Barksdale. The County Attorney will file a Writ of Special Election with the Circuit Court.”

“Barksdale, who was sworn in earlier this year, submitted his resignation on September 13. Per Virginia State Code, governing bodies are required to petition the Court for a special election within 15 days of a vacancy. Since the vacancy occurred within 90 days of the upcoming election on November 8, the special election to fill the remainder of Barksdale’s term will occur in the next general election in November of 2023, as determined by Virginia State Code.”

“To fill the seat on an interim basis until the 2023 election, the Board is soliciting applications from Banister District residents who are interested in serving. Whoever is appointed to fill the seat will remain in office until the winner of the 2023 special election is sworn in. The winner of the election will complete the remaining two years of Barksdale’s term that was set to run through 2025, at which point the seat will be up for its regularly scheduled election for a new four-year term.”

Banister District residents who are interested in applying for the interim appointment can find information on how to do so at this link for the full county press release.