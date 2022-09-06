Peter Van Buren’s “Neopracticalist” Take on Taiwan – Source – Scott Horton Show

Scott Horton interviewed writer and State Department veteran Peter Van Buren about Taiwan. Van Buren is sticking with his assessment that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan will not happen because there’s too much money to be lost if trade between China, Taiwan and the U.S. takes a hit. However, he does fault the American government for doing its best to escalate the conflict. In this interview, he talks with Scott about Pelosi’s visit, the early history of the Taiwan conflict, China’s current navy, the narrative that China is already waging economic war on the U.S. and more.