Multiple Arrests Made in Connection with Motor Vehicle Thefts In Danville, Virginia

The Danville Police Department patrol unit began special focused investigations to address a pattern of thefts from unlocked vehicles which led to two thefts of motor vehicles over the weekend. The pattern included personal items of value and firearms left in vehicles being stolen.

The follow-up investigation on these suspects led to the recovery of the second stolen vehicle, a 2020 Subaru Crosstek, stolen from Mountain View Avenue on September 16, 2022, as well as items stolen from multiple unlocked vehicles. The investigative response led to the recovery of three stolen firearms, personal items, including purses and credit cards; and a fifth suspect in the pattern of thefts and sales of stolen property, 24-year-old Danville resident Denzil Lamir Bethel.

After midnight on the early morning of September 19, 2022, an undercover vehicle participating in the planned response to the pattern spotted a black 2008 BMW matching the stolen vehicle from Woodland Drive and determined the tags to be improper. After a coordinated police response, the vehicle was stopped and four individuals were detained, including a 17-year-old juvenile driver, a 13-year-old juvenile, 18-year-old Anthony Rajuan Smith, and 18-year-old Maihjlik Nywun James, all of Danville.

The Danville Police Department would like to strongly remind our citizens of the importance of locking up valuables, securing firearms, and refraining from leaving vehicles running or with keys easily assessable inside.

The investigation is still ongoing with more charges pending and likely, but to date the following charges have been made:

Denzil Lamir Bethel, 24, Danville, was charged with the following and placed at the Danville City Jail:

Three Counts of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Three Counts of Receiving Stolen Property

Maihjlik Nywun James, 18, Danville, was charged with the following and placed at the Danville City Jail:

Larceny

Credit Card Theft

Two Counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Possession of Burglary Tools

Conspiracy to Commit Larceny

Anthony Rajuan Smith, 18, Danville, was charged with the following and placed with Danville City Jail:

Two Counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Tampering with a Vehicle

Four Counts of Larceny

Credit Card Theft

The 13-year-old and 17-year-old Danville residents were charged and referred to juvenile intake for placement or release:

Receiving stolen property

Auto Theft

Transfer of a stolen vehicle

Vandalism

Possession of handgun by a minor

