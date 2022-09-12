More Than 80 Animals Seized in Abandoned Pets Case In Pittsylvania County, Virginia

From a Pittsylvania County press release: “Upon arriving at a home in Callands for possible abandoned pets on September 6, officers from Pittsylvania County Animal Control and the Sheriff’s Office discovered animals inside and outside the residence. The front door was open. In total, more than 80 animals were found at the home, including more than 60 dogs and 5 cats that are currently at the veterinarian’s office and the Pittsylvania Pet Center. “

“That night Animal Control seized approximately 30 dogs (many of which were puppies) that were in distress and took them to a veterinarian. While County officials attempted to locate the homeowner, steps were taken to provide temporary care to the remaining pets.”

“The Pittsylvania County Building Official condemned the home and Pittsylvania County Animal Control seized the remaining cats and dogs. The animals are currently in the care of the team at the Pittsylvania Pet Center, and we will announce when they are available for viewing and adoption. The Pet Center continues to operate normally and remains open to the public during this time. “

“Pittsylvania County Animal Control and the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney are continuing the investigation.”

