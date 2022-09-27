Michael Burry Talks About Shorting Tesla Stock (TSLA) And Warns On Growing Sector Risks In Tweets – Mike Swanson

In this video update I take note of some recent Tweets that Michael Burry, who was made famous by The Big Short movie, has made about the financial markets. In one Tweet he talks about shorting TSLA stock and in another says that past narratives are now falling apart and the risks are growing in sectors throughout the stock market. I talk about what he may actually mean by this in this video update. We are in a bear market now and that makes shorting a stock like TSLA viable when in the past it was not.

