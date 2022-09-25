Longtime County Attorney Vaden Hunt Named Interim County Administrator For Pittsylvania County, Virginia

The Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to appoint longtime County Attorney Vaden Hunt as Interim County Administrator. The County is in the midst of a nationwide search for the next full-time County Administrator.

“I am honored to step into this role on an interim basis and help lead Pittsylvania County during this transition period as we look for the next Pittsylvania County Administrator,” Hunt said. “I have no desire to become the permanent County Administrator but am happy to serve the County in this way temporarily.”

Hunt has served as the Pittsylvania County Attorney since 2011. In this role, Hunt has been responsible for representing the County in most litigation matters and providing legal guidance and counsel to the Board of Supervisors and most County departments, commissions, and boards.

Clarence Monday, who has been serving as the Interim County Administrator since February of this year, announced his retirement due to the sale of his house last month. His last day is today, September 21.

