Inmate Dies In Rockingham County Jail

Inmate Dies from Apparent Medical Related Emergency While Incarcerated at the Rockingham County Detention Facility

Date: Friday, September 9, 2022

[Rockingham County, N.C.] – Around 3 a.m. this morning, a male inmate of the Rockingham County Detention Facility used the Intercom Communication System present in all cells of the Rockingham County Detention Facility, to alert the staff that his cellmate appeared to be in medical distress. Detention staff immediately responded to the cell, at which time they discovered the inmate was unresponsive.

Rockingham County Detention Officers and Emergency Medical Personal rendered immediate medical assistance to the unresponsive individual; however, the individual died as a result of the apparent medical emergency he was having. No foul play is suspected in the inmate’s death.

At the request of Sheriff Sam Page, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and will be performing a follow up investigation, per standard procedure. The name of the individual who passed away is not being released at this time because the next of kin is still being notified.

