How Much Would It Cost To Live In The Veer Towers In Las Vegas? (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

How Much Would It Cost To Live In The Veer Towers In...

The Veer Towers are one of the best located high end condo spots in Las Vegas. It’s right next to the Crystals Mall and right next to Aria too. In this video we take a look at a real estate listing for one of the condo units for the Veer Towers that is now on the market. We also look at what real estate prices have done for these condo units in the past few years.

