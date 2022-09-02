CIA Assassination Manual Revealed Central Intelligence Agency (With Carmine Savastano) – Mike Swanson

In this video I spoke with Carmine Savastano of Neopolis Media Group about his research into a CIA Assassination manual created in the 1950’s for agents or assets involved in Operation PB Success. This guide is an instruction booklet on assassinations.

You can read the guide yourself here listed in reference 2 below.

More links:

Reference 1: Political Assassination and the Unsigned Murder Guide, Two Princes And A King Blog, tpaak.com – comprehensive article by Carmine.

Reference 2: Central Intelligence Agency, “A Study of Assassination”, 1954, George Washington University National Security Archie, gwu.edu

Reference 3: Ibid, Transcript of “A Study of Assassination”

Reference 4: Return to A Study of Assassination, The Ochelli Effect, ochelli.com

This video is from the archives of the Past American Century, a podcast I did a few years ago. This segment was originally published on October 2018. I am now slowly moving past segments of the show to this Youtube channel to centralize all of my videos on to one channel.

-Mike