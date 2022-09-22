Chris Shares A Rare Opportunity To View His Pre-Market Video Report – Chris Vermeulen

Welcome to your opportunity to view and learn from the pre-market video report that all Best Asset Now (BAN) subscribers receive.

In this example, Chris he talks about:

Panic selling – causing the stock market to gap lower

BAN hotlist is now virtually all in red, indicating the trends are down

Market momentum – taking profits when the overall trend is down

Gold vs. SPY – the equities ratio; what it can mean when gold is outperforming the stock market

Sector leaders – how they rotate depending on a bull vs. a bear market

Supercycles for metals and commodities

Bonds – reaching new multi-year lows

Looking at the charts – miners, natural gas, crude

ABC corrections – what do these mean

VIX – fear in the market

US dollar – what Fibonacci tells us about where it could go next

Long-term investing positions – green bars are not necessarily an indication to get back into the market. Know how to identify when to get in and when to stay out.

Don’t play with fire with your trading or investing. Look for strong trends and sidestep volatility in order to protect your capital. Be cautious, be smart, and live to trade another day.

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the posting date but may not be accurate in the future.