Big Tech and the Orwellian Surveillance of School Students w/ Nolan Higdon & Allison Butler – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, Project Censored’ Nolan Hidon returns to the program alongside the Media Freedom Foundation’s Allison Butler to discuss their recent USA Today article “Strangers are spying on your child. And schools are paying them to do it”.

Since the pandemic, big tech hardware and software has become even more ubiquitous in schools across the United States. Is there a downside to this alliance between the American education system and big tech companies? Nolan Higdon and Allison Butler argue that big tech’s latest ventures in the classroom violate students’ right to privacy and stifle their learning environments. In fact, they go so far as to invoke George Orwell’s 1984 in addressing the issues of big tech in the classroom. Among the topics we’ll be discussing are: companies and software such as Turnitin, ClassDojo, Illuminate Education and G Suite for Education; the effects of big tech surveillance and the potential for student self-censorship in the classroom; data breaches in schools; big tech surveillance in the classroom’s growth and its coinciding with the renewed issues around book banning; the difficult in measuring what the possible negative impacts of big tech’s influence in the classroom will be going forward; and much, much more!