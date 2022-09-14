Bear Trap Sprung On Stock Market Bulls (Plus Next Buy Point For Gold And Commodities)- Mike Swanson

Tuesday saw the release of disappointing CPI numbers that came in much worse than many expected. They show that core inflation continued to rise, which demonstrates that inflation is really a systemic problem. The odds of a Fed rate hike of 75 points next week jumped up to 100% in the fed funds futures market. It looks like this rate hiking cycle is going to 4% on the Fed funds rate or even higher now. The talk of a Fed pivot from the gurus proved to be nonsense. As a result, the recent stock market rally turned into a bear trap and the price of gold dropped too. At some point there will be a great buy point for gold, commodities, and related stocks. I talk about that in this video.

Every single morning I put out a free trading news digest with my commentary.

To get it just click here.

-Mike