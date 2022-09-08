Alex Jones and the Failings of the Journalistic Ecosystem w/ Russ Baker – Source – Parallax Views

Alex Jones and the Failings of the Journalistic Ecosystem w/ Russ Baker...

On this edition of Parallax Views, the conspiratorially-minded, Trump supporting Infowars host Alex Jones recently lost a major lawsuit against Sandy Hook families. WhoWhatWhy.Org’s Russ Baker, author of Family of Secrets: The Bush Dynasty, America’s Invisible Government, and the Hidden History of the Past Fifty Years, returns to the program to discuss his experience with Jones as well as to explore the rise and fall of the Infowars empire and the problems with the media/journalism ecosystem that may have contributed to Jones’s success.

Among the topics discussed:

– Russ Baker’s experience with mainstream media after the publication of Family of Secrets

– Alex Jones and the Iraq War

– The problems facing journalism today

– The term “conspiracy theory” and its uses and misuses

– The rise of QAnon and conspiratorial-thinking that places a shadowy, almost supernatural cabal at the center of the world’s problems

– And much, much more!