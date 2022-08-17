Whole Foods CEO John Mackey Launches Distraction Campaign As Amazon Installs Creepy Scanning Devices – Mike Swanson

Whole Foods CEO John Mackey has made a series of statements this past week that succeeded in garnering attention through controversy and outrage in the news and on social media. In one case he suggested that many of the younger people that work for companies like his are lazy, insulting them and making them mad. All of this could be a part of a corporate PR campaign to distract people from the fact that the Whole Foods Chain is now deploying very creepy checkout scanning technology, which one would think should be more of a story.

