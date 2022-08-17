Trader Michael Burry Has Sold His Entire Portfolio Except One Stock (Is He Jumping Off The Rally Too Early?) – Mike Swanson

Home Stock Market Commentary Trader Michael Burry Has Sold His Entire Portfolio Except One Stock (Is...

By
Michael Swanson
-

Michael Burry, who was made famous by shorting the subprime mortgage market in 2008 and a main inspiration behind The Big Short Movie, just liquidated almost his entire stock portfolio. This is information from SEC filings released this Monday. They show that he only owns one single stock now and it is a small position for him. Is he right to sell now or is he getting out of this stock market too early with the current rally happening?

