The Smaller Homes In Danville Are Still Selling Fast And The Prices Are Still Going Up (Real Estate) – Mike Swanson

The Smaller Homes In Danville Are Still Selling Fast And The Prices...

The real estate in Danville, Virginia is still selling fast when it comes to smaller homes. This 960 square foot home was listed on the market for ten days and already has a contingent buyer. In this video we take a look at it and the pictures of the inside of it. We also look at how the price actually took a big jump up after 2021. The coming Caesars Casino for Danville is likely still a big reason why real estate remains red hot in the area.

