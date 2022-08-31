The Best Historical Price Chart Comparisons For Gold And Silver Investors (With Jordan Roy-Byrne) – Mike Swanson

In this video I spoke with Jordan Roy-Byrne, who runs the website thedailygold.com, and about an article he wrote last week titled The Best Historical Comparison for Gold & Silver. In this discussion we talked about the price action in the stock market and gold and silver this year and looked at past history on the technical analysis charts to provide a road map for the possible outcomes each of these markets are likely to go through for the rest of this year and next year.

You can get more from Jordan at his website.

The President of the United States receives an intelligence report every single morning. Every Monday-Friday I put out my own digest of key news stories that you can get for free via email.

Just go here to subscribe.

-Mike