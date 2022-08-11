Ochelli Effect: Youtube Work Realism Craft – Mike Swanson

Last week I was live on The Ochelli Effect. From the show notes:

“Chinese Politics and the strange trajectory of American policy are discussed with Mike Swanson in the first segment. The news and debates over Taiwan are explored.The YouTube world of how-to videos might be offering get-rich-quick advice, but is this all the public wants? Mike is exploring the use of Channels for people that want to share the news. Chuck can’t figure out what to do with his channel.”

To listen to his MP3 file go here.