The new Climax Convenience Center is now fully operational and open to the public! The site is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the address is 8004 Climax Road. This site has:

Simple and effective traffic flow

A compactor for household trash

Open-top containers for bulky items and recycling options

With the launch of this new site, the Climax greenbox site right down the road was decommissioned.

County spokesperson Caleb Ayers posted a video of the site on Facebook.