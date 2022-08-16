MJ – Trader Tip Of The Week – Video – Chris Vermeulen

In the trader tip video below, Chris dives into MJ which is the Alternative Harvest ETF. MJ was a hot commodity back in 2020 but has then fizzled out and become one of those sectors that continues to slide, making new multi-year lows. With that said, we have seen gross stocks start to come to life over the past couple of weeks.

We’ve had many great trades and closed out a lot of great gross sector ETF trades already. Overall, MJ is giving a new trigger that can potentially see a 10% pop and rally.

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the posting date but may not be accurate in the future.