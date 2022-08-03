Matt Taibbi on the Depravity of the Media and Liberal Interventionists – Source – Scott Horton Show

Scott Horton interviewed journalist Matt Taibbi about two articles he published at TK News. The first examines the role the New York Times plays in defining the boundaries of acceptable discourse in our country. Taibbi draws a comparison to the role of newspapers in the Soviet Union and points to multiple examples from the last few years of U.S. outlets doing the same thing. They then focus in on foreign policy, where they reflect on how the military and interventionists in both media and government went through a transformation after the Bush Presidency. By rebranding themselves as humanitarian interventionists and framing Obama as their leader, they were able to dismantle the antiwar left of the Bush years. Now we find ourselves in a moment where many on the right are taking a more anti-interventionist stance. Scott and Taibbi mull over whether this will, or can, change American foreign policy going forward.