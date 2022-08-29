Kathy Deacon Steps Down As Executive Director Of Uptown Partnership In Martinsville, VA

Kathy Deacon Steps Down As Executive Director Of Uptown Partnership In Martinsville,...

From a Facebook post by the Uptown Partnership made Saturday (8/27/2022):

We have some bittersweet news to share. As you may have heard, Kathy Deacon has shared plans to step down as executive director of Uptown Partnership. We are so grateful to Kathy for her friendship, leadership and passion for this organization and Uptown!

During her time here, Kathy has had a transformational impact, setting a strong foundation for our organization and championing Uptown revitalization through her tireless work with the City, the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), local property and business owners and the community at large.

Kathy will be working with our team of board members, advisory board members, committee members and community partners over the next month to ensure a smooth transition.

An interim executive director has been identified, and we look forward to sharing additional news next week.