Is The Independent State Legislature Theory Valid Asks Senator Angus King (Senate Hearing 8/03/2022)

On August 3, 2022, the US Senate held a Senate Rules and Administration Committee hearing on the Electoral Count Reform Act, which could make changes to the process of ratifying the results of future presidential elections. A bipartisan panel of election law experts agreed on the need to update the law, which was written in 1887, to prevent a repeat of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. At the hearing Senator Angus King asked about the validity of the independent state legislature theory, an idea that may come before the US Supreme Court before the end of this year.