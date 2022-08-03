I Just Did A Trade Tuesday Shorting Bonds (New Exchange Traded Fund Buy On Stock Market)

We have seen the stock market rally over the past five weeks and bonds have rallied too. I think that the bond rally has about run its course. Usually bonds go up as a safety trade when their are global tensions, but bonds simply got hit hard into the afternoon despite the US/China news, which would suggest that their recent rally is over. I think this is a simple ETF trade to do in order to bet against bonds, which have been in a bear market this year. I think the people buying bonds for a Federal Reserve pivot have about bid them up as far as they can go.

-Mike